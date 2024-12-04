Nargis Fakhri Has Had No Contact with Sister Aliya Fakhri, Accused of Double Murder, for 20 Years

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has reportedly not been in contact with her sister, Aliya Fakhri, for over 20 years. Sources revealed that Nargis was completely unaware of her sister’s arrest on charges of murdering her former boyfriend and his friend in New York, only learning about it through media reports. Nargis, who is the elder sibling, has yet to make any public statement on the case. Their mother has denied the allegations, expressing doubt over her daughter’s involvement, stating that Aliya was always caring and helpful to others.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday in Queens, New York, where Aliya Fakhri allegedly set fire to a two-storey garage while her former boyfriend, Edward Jacobs (35), and his friend, Anastasia Ettienne, were asleep. Aliya reportedly shouted, "You're all going to die today," before igniting the blaze. Ettienne, alerted by the fire, attempted to wake Jacobs, but the fire quickly engulfed the building, leading to their deaths from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. A witness claims that Aliya and Jacobs had been in an abusive relationship, with Aliya previously threatening to burn Jacobs’ house.

Speaking about Nargis Fakhri, after working as a model in America, Fakhri came to prominence in India with the 2011 romantic drama film Rockstar. She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller Madras Cafe (2013), and starred in the commercially successful comedies Main Tera Hero (2014), Spy (2015) and Housefull 3 (2016). Spy was a Hollywood production. The actress will be next seen in Housefull 5.