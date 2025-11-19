National School of Drama opens its Mumbai Centre, actor Manoj Joshi expresses excitement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Veteran actor Manoj Joshi on Wednesday attended the launch of the Mumbai centre of the National School of Drama.

On this occasion, Manoj Joshi and Chittranjan Tripathi, Director of NSD, emphasised the significance of extending NSD's reach to Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Joshi said, "This is truly a moment of great joy. Mumbai, being the heart of the drama, television, and film industry, makes it especially significant that the National School of Drama now has a centre here."

He added, "Aspiring artists will have the opportunity to learn from experienced teachers and lecturers through a year-long, production-oriented training program. I believe that those who study here will not only refine their craft but also nurture and carry forward the spirit of their art."

Chittranjan Tripathi also urged aspiring artists to visit the NSD centre in Mumbai and gain valuable learning experiences.

"Come here and study, and work hard on yourself. Because there is no guarantee of anything in the world, not even of breathing. But if you work hard, then there is no alternative to that," he said.

Pradeep Mohanti, Professor Waman Kendre, Raghubir Yadav, Meeta Vashisht, Zakir Hussain, Swanand Kirkire, Atul Tiwari, and Sameer Upadhyay were also present at the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor