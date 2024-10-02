Naveen Kasturia thought writing would be his entry into the film industry when he came to Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 2 Actor Naveen Kasturia, who will be seen essaying the role of an author in the upcoming second season of the streaming show ‘Mithya’, has shared that he came to Mumbai with the intention of becoming a writer.

The second season of the psychological drama promises even more twists, suspense, and intense thrills.

Talking about his character in season 2 of the show, Naveen said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Mithya Season 2, where I play an aspiring author. It’s a role that resonates with my own journey in many ways”.

He further mentioned, “When I first came to Mumbai, I thought writing would be my entry into the film industry. I believe that my passion for reading and storytelling helps me enrich my performance, allowing me to connect deeply with the character”.

‘Mithya Season 2’ is set to drop on ZEE5.

Naveen Kasturia, is known for his work in the OTT space, and is considered one of the bankable actors in the medium of OTT. He is known for ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’, ‘TVF Pitchers’ and ‘Aspirants’. Three of his web shows are in the IMDb Top 250 TV shows list. He started his career working as an assistant director on the film Jashnn and then assisted Dibakar Banerjee on the critically acclaimed experimental film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’, and ‘Shanghai’.

In 2011, filmmaker Amit Masurkar of ‘Newton’ fame offered a movie to him, titled ‘Sulemani Keeda’. Released in 2014, the movie proved to be a turning point in his career. Naveen did a few more sketches with The Viral Fever before ‘Pitchers’ happened.

He also appeared in ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’ and played leading roles in ‘Waah Zindagi’ and ‘Thinkistan’.

