Navneet Nishan shares throwback pic with late actor Irrfan Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : Actor Navneet Nishan recently delighted fans with a throwback picture from 1992, featuring herself alongside late actor Irrfan Khan, Sutapa Sikdar, and Sanjay Mishra, among others.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Navneet shared the cherished memory captured at her home in Lokhandwala.

Captioning the picture, she wrote, "1992, my home in Lokhandwala... Irrfan Khan, Sutapa Sikdar, Deepraj Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Roshni, Natasha, and me... kya din thay."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7cBPoJpKoa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The post soon garnered attention from fans, with one commenting, "Pure gold indeed!"

Another fan commented, "Thank you for sharing, Ma'am."

"Every time I see you, it brings back memories of Dilwale," penned a third fan.

Irrfan Khan is considered one of the best actors the Indian film industry has ever witnessed. The legendary Indian actor made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox' and 'Hindi Medium'. However, the actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India. He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him lots of recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema.

Irrfan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor