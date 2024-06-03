Navya Naveli Nanda shares romantic throwback pic on Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan's 51st wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : As Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan celebrated 51 years of marital bliss, their granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on Monday shared a special post for them.

Taking to Instagram stories, Navya treated fans with a throwback picture of the couple.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "51 years, Happy anniversary."

Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

They have worked together in scores of movies including 'Guddi', 'Ek Nazar', 'Bawarchi', 'Sholay', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', 'Abhimaan', 'Chupke Chupke' among others.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

Pictures from Big B and Rajinikanth's reunion on the sets of TJ Gnanavel's upcoming film went viral.

In a photo, the megastars, wearing sleek suits, posed stylishly together.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh also hugged each other, and another photo showed them deeply engrossed in discussion.

Before this, they were featured together in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), and Geraftaar (1985). Their last film was Hum, which was released in 1991.

Big B will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film will hit the theatres on June 27.

Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor