Nawazuddin on junior artiste days: 'I know the fear of not knowing what your next meal would be like'

Mumbai, June 17 Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who portrays a junior artiste in the upcoming comedy drama film 'Tiku Weds Sheru' remembers his struggling times as a junior artiste, when he didn't know what his next meal would be like.

Reminiscing about his initial tough years, the actor said: "I know how it feels to be a junior artist because I too was a struggling actor at some point in my life. I've been with junior artistes hence I know the struggles. I know their insecurities, their dreams, and their complexities. I know the fear of not knowing what your next meal would be like."

"I've worked in multiple films as a junior artist, I've done many ads as well. And if you see there's a coca cola ad featuring Sachin Tendulkar where me and a few of my friends, including Rajpal Yadav play the role of washermen. We hid our faces when the camera comes towards us, to save face as ex-NSD students."

Nawazuddin said that those hard times motivated him to portray the character of junior artist Shiraz Khan Afghani aka Sheru in 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

