Nawazuddin Siddiqui hosts Kangana Ranaut at his new bungalow 'Nawab'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui hosted a housewarming party for his co-actors Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kangana Ranaut are currently working on their upcoming Tiku Weds Sheru. Sharing a photo of herself and Nawaz, in which she was dressed in an-all white sari, the actor-producer wrote, “Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir hosted team Tiku Weds Sheru at his new bungalow last night. Thank you for the lovely evening, sir.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently bought a new bungalow in Mumbai. The house was under construction for the past three years, Nawaz personally oversaw the work and is said to have designed the interiors himself. The actor has named the house Nawab, in the memory of his late father. The house is said to have been inspiration by the actor’s home in Uttar Pradesh’s Budhana. Tiku Weds Sheru is a romantic drama co-starring Avneet Kaur. It has been helmed by Sai Kabir.