Nayanthara's 75th film begins with puja

Chennai, July 12 Work on actress Nayanthara's 75th film, which is being tentatively referred to as 'Lady Superstar 75', began with a simple puja in the city on Tuesday.

The film, being produced by ZEE Studios, Trident Arts and Naad Studios, is being directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa.

Says Nilesh Krishnaa, the writer and director of this film, "I feel extremely happy, blessed, and grateful for the opportunity to direct my maiden venture under Trident Arts and Zee Studios, two prestigious production houses that have played a very important role in elevating the stature of Indian cinema in the last few decades.

"The fact that actress Nayanthara will be leading this project as its protagonist feels very surreal. Sathyaraj sir, Jai and Redin Kingsley are also part of our project. As this is her 75th film, I'm deeply committed to delivering a film that is worthy of the trust and confidence she has in us. A large volume of what I've learnt about filmmaking comes from director Shanker, my guru, alma mater, and mentor. My sincere salutations to him, as we gear up to walk the talk and commence shooting, soon."

Commenting on the association, Akshay Kejriwal, Head - South Movies, Zee Studios, says, "We are extremely delighted and proud to announce our collaboration on this very prestigious milestone film of Nayanthara. She has consistently enthralled audiences for close to two decades and it is our honour to present this film helmed by Nilesh Krishnaa."

'Nayanthara 75' boasts of an impressive technic' list. Cinematography will be by Dinesh Krishnan and art direction will be by Jacki while the film's editing will be by Praveen Antony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor