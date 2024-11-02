Neena Gupta shares special birthday wish for "nai mummy" Masaba Gupta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : As new mom in town, fashion designer Masaba Gupta celebrating her birthday today, making it extra special her mother-actor Neena Gupta shared a heartwarming post for her daughter.

Neena shared a stunning portrait of Masaba and captioned the post, which read, "Nai mummy ko Happy Birthday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Anupam Kher wrote, "Happy Budday!"

Soni Razdan commented, "Happy Birthday to the new mother who has been born along with her baby daughter @masabagupta."

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday to masaba but a bigger moment to you . Your living legacy you gave her wings of freedom, hope and a upbringing no one can match up to."

On October 12, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announced the arrival of their baby girl with a joint Instagram post.

Masaba shared an adorable monochrome photo of her baby's little feet.

They also posted a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop with their announcement written on it.

The post read: "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep."

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra.

She shared the grand frame including all the family members from both sides on that very day.

Captioning the frame as "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus," Masaba re-defined modern relationships in a graceful way.

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba' which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015 and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but the couple separated in 2013.

Meanwhile, on work front, Neena is gearing up for season 4 of 'Panchayat'.

Panchayat Season 4, produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

The series stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead as the endearing Sachivji, alongside the ensemble cast including Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in pivotal roles.

Along with the original cast,fans can expect to see new characters joining the Panchayat bandwagon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor