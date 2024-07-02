Neeraj Pandey Praise on Avinash Tiwary, Confirms They Are Working Again in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Right from Laila Majnu, actor Avinash Tiwary has been impressing the audience with his craft. His last film, Madgaon Express was also quite loved, now Avinash will be next seen in Sikandar Ka Muqqadar helmed by Neeraj Pandey. After Khakee, the two are collaborating once again and it seems Neeraj is quite fond of Avinash.

Recently a social media user asked Neeraj Pandey's thoughts on Avinash Tiwary. The user also added how Avinash was 'brilliant in Khakee, everything about his performance was great - the body language, bihari accent, emotional journey, etc.' Responding to this, Neeraj wrote, "He was so good that we decided to work again on Sikandar Ka Muqqadar, which is coming on Netflix."