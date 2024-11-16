Neetu shares moments from ‘bua-bhatiji time’ featuring Raha, Riddhima Kapoor

Mumbai, Nov 16 Bollywood veteran actress Neetu Kapoor re-shared a glimpse from an adorable moment shared between “bua” Riddhima and “bhatiji” Raha.

Neetu re-shared a post by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Instagram. In the photograph, the “bua” is seen playing baby Raha, who channeled her inner doctor, during playtime.

Riddhima captioned the post: “With my popsicle #buabhatijitime.”

After Neetu shared the picture, she captioned it with “Aww”.

Raha is the daughter of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. They tied-the-knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter in November of the same year.

It was on November 6, when Raha turned two and her grandmother Soni and ‘masi’ Pooja Bhatt shared a glimpse of the toddlers' jungle-themed birthday party.

Pooja took to her Instagram stories, where she first shared a picture of the entrance, which had a monkey and a panda cut-out along with “Raha” written on it.

She then shared a picture of the stunning cake, which was decorated with leaves, animal figurines, and a message reading “Happy Birthday Raha 2.”

A photograph of filmmaker and grandfather Mahesh Bhatt was seen, where he posed with Mickey and Minnie Mouse mascots. The lavish birthday party also had a tattoo booth for guests to enjoy.

Soni shared a picture posing with Neena Gupta, Neetu Kapoor, Shalini Pradhan and Anu Ranjan. The picture was captioned: “When your gang shows up for you #birthdaycelebrations.”

Talking about Alia’s professional life, the actress will next be seen in “Alpha”. She will be seen starring alongside actress Sharvari. The two will essay the role of super agents in the upcoming thriller.

Talking about Riddhima, she made her debut on the small screen with the reality show “Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives,” where she was seen alongside names such as Shalini Passi, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari among many others.

