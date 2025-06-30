Neha Dhupia Takes a Nostalgic Vande Bharat Train Journey from Mumbai to Surat, Relives Childhood Memories

Actress Neha Dhupia recently embarked on a heartwarming train journey aboard the Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Surat, a trip that turned out to be much more than just a mode of travel. The early morning ride became a throwback to her childhood, filled with familiar sights, sounds, and emotions, all of which she captured and shared in her latest vlog on her personal YouTube page.In the video, Neha is seen glowing with excitement as she boards the train, reminiscing about her younger days. “As a child, I would travel with my mom and dad by train... and today, I feel exactly the same. This ride brought back so many beautiful memories,” she shares warmly.

The Vande Bharat journey, with its sweeping scenic views, crisp morning light, and modern comforts, offered the perfect backdrop for Neha to reconnect with the simple joys of travel. Whether it was the rhythmic hum of the train, the sunrise peeking through the windows, or the warm chai in hand, everything seemed to stir a sense of familiarity and joy. "It was overwhelming in the most beautiful way," she adds in the vlog. “The service was great, the journey was smooth, and I got to meet some lovely people along the way.” Neha’s YouTube page gives fans a peek into such honest moments from stories and reflections from her everyday life, to spontaneous experiences like this one. Whether she’s travelling, learning something new, or simply taking a pause, she brings along her audience, sharing slices of her world in the most heartfelt way.

The Mumbai-to-Surat train ride reminded her and now her viewers, of how magical a simple train journey can be. Through her lens, it wasn’t just about reaching a destination, but reliving a memory, finding joy in the ordinary, and celebrating the nostalgia that trains so effortlessly bring with them.