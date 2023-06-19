Nepal: Kathmandu bans Hindi movies after Adipurush controversy

The Mayor of Kathmandu, Balendra Shah, on June 18 ordered all cinema halls in the Nepalese capital to stop screening of all Bollywood films. The order came three days after Mr. Shah gave an ultimatum to the Indian makers of the film Adipurush urging them to delete a portion where a dialogue refers to Sita as the “daughter of India”. Shah has described the dialogue as misleading as Sita is believed to have been the daughter of King Janak of Janakpur. The controversy in Nepal is the latest to hit the film which has been in the eye of a controversy over controversial dialogue.

“Three days ago we had called upon the makers of Adipurush to remove the objectionable section that shows Janaki as an Indian woman. Defence of Nepal’s sovereignty, independence, and self-respect is the first duty of all Nepalese governments, non-governmental organisations and Nepalese citizens. No Indian film will be allowed to be screened in the Kathmandu municipality area till the time this objectionable part is removed from the film,” said Mr. Shah.

The birthplace of Sita, a central figure in the epic Ramayana, is a subject of dispute. According to popular belief, the Sita Kund pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district, Bihar, India, is considered her birthplace. However, Janakpur, located in Province No. 2, Nepal, is also claimed to be the birthplace of Sita.Adipurush, upon its release on June 16, has received contradictory reviews. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles.