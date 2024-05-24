Netflix shares first look of Liam Hemsworth in 'The Witcher' season 4 tease

Washington [US], May 24 : Netflix shared the first look of Liam Hemsworth's version of 'Geralt of Rivia'. Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill as the lead in the series.

In the Season four teaser, Geralt is shown leading his horse through foggy terrain, reacting to ominous sounds behind him, showcasing Hemsworth's portrayal of the character.

In October 2022, Netflix announced that Cavill would be exiting the series after three seasons.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," he explained in a statement. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

Hemsworth expressed his excitement about assuming the role, acknowledging Cavill's portrayal as fantastic and expressing gratitude for being entrusted with continuing Geralt's journey.

"Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure," he shared in a statement.

Apart from this, Hemsworth addressed Cavill, praising the actor's performance. "Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world," he wrote.

In a November 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill expressed his commitment to The Witcher series, aiming to support creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's vision of at least seven seasons.

However, Netflix recently revealed that The Witcher will conclude with its fifth season, with the last two seasons being filmed consecutively.

