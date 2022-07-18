Netizens unhappy with Kesariya lyrics 'Love Storiya' part, leads to meme fest

The wait for the much-anticipated song of love is over as producer Karan Johar announced the release of the first romantic track 'Kesariya' from Ayan Mukherji's biggest adventure-fantasy film 'Brahmastra', starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Famous actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's movie 'Brahmastra' is going to release soon. The teaser of the song Kesariya from the film was released before Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Yesterday (July 17) Kesariya complete song was released. This song was liked by some people while others trolled this song. Some netizens have trolled this song by sharing some funny memes on social media.



Our love is now yours, with all our hearts to all of yours🧡#Kesariya song out now - https://t.co/YfDuTwBfsi#Brahmastra in cinemas September 9th. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 17, 2022

After the release of the teaser of Ranbir and Alia's Brahmastra song Kesariya, the line 'Kesaria Tera Ishq Hai Piya' won the hearts of many. But now after the release of this full song many netizens are trolling this song because of the lyrics. The 'Love Storiya' part in the song lyrics has really disappointed the listeners

Trolling the Kesariya song, a netizen wrote, "The line 'Kesariya Tera Ishq' is like Elaichi in Biryani." Another user wrote in a social media post, 'The worst line in this song is 'Love Storiya'.

Check out memes: