"New actors bring new energy to film": Manoj Bajpayeeat IFFI

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 22 : Ace actor Manoj Bajpayee loves to work with new talent.

According to him, his creativity is enhanced when he collaborates with new artistes.

"We should wholeheartedly welcome different artistes, especially new people. A new actor adds new energy to the film and gives a refreshing touch to the project...Working with new talent even pushes me to do up my game and uniquely tell stories," Bajpayee toldon the sidelines of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

In the upcoming film 'Despatch', Bajpayee will be seen sharing screen space with young artist Arrchita.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and directed by Kanu Behl, the crime investigative drama is set to premiere on 13th December, exclusively on ZEE5 .

The 'Despatch' team recently unveiled the teaser of the film at IFFI.

On attending the film festival, Manoj Bajpayee said, "It was so good to return to IFFI and this time with a film like 'Despatch' and with a director as passionate as Kanu Behl. We have given this film our all, so it was exciting and nerve-wrecking to wait for audience's raw and unfiltered feedback on the film, but we are elated with the love and response received at IFFI. It was also our pleasure to unveil the teaser of the film among the beloved media at IFFI. This festival has always been special and lucky for me, and I hope it is true for 'Despatch' as well."

'Despatch', which also stars Shahana Goswami revolves around the life of an investigative journalist Joy, essayed by Bajpayee as he navigates the murky waters of media corruption, power struggles, and personal dilemmas while chasing a high-stakes story.

