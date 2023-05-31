New Day, New Pics from Janhvi Kapoor's galler

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared several pictures in which she is seen posing in different outfits and chilling with her dog.

Janhvi looked beautiful as she flaunted her looks in a neon and blue bodycon dress.

In one of the Instagram pictures, she can be seen in a lazy mood lying with her dog.

In another picture, she is seen flaunting her ethnic dress with a beautiful oxidized choker and a mang-tika with open hair. She opted for soft makeup and bold eyes look.

She also posted a glimpse of a scenic view from her room, spotting a peacock.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and heart emojis.

The 'Dhadak' star, who is known for her on-screen persona, always leaves her fans in awe moment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is all set to leave fans glued to their sofas with her upcoming work in Telugu opposite NTR Jr in 'Devara'. She will also share screen space with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in a new thriller titled 'Ulajh'.

