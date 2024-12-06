New Mom Deepika Padukone Attends Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Dil-Luminati' Concert in Bangalore (Watch Viral Video)

Deeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Bollywood star couple welcome baby girl on September 8, 2024. The couple announced the birth on Instagram with a "Welcome Baby Girl" postcard. During Navaratri Deepveer revealed the baby name 'Dua'. Post delivery Deepika was staying away from limelight and spending time with newborn baby. Recently she attended Diljit Dosanjh Concert and was seen grooving on his popular track 'lover'.

A video of Deepika Padukone enjoying Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bengaluru has gone viral, delighting netizens who are excited to see the new mom exuding energy and joy. In the clip, she smiles and sways to Diljit’s music, while his fan club shares the video online in appreciation. Deepika looked stylish in a white sweatshirt and blue denim, with her hair down and minimal gold jewelry. Seated among friends and loved ones, they captured the moments on their phones. Notably, she attended the concert without her husband, Ranveer Singh, or their newborn daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour and electrified the stage today at the NICE grounds in Madavara, Bangalore, with the concert concluding by 11 PM. Earlier, he was spotted enjoying a delicious South Indian breakfast upon arriving in Bengaluru, with pictures of the meal going viral on Instagram as fans admired his appreciation for culture and tradition.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Watches Pushpa 2 The Rule with Vijay Devarakonda and Family Amid Dating Rumours (Watch Video)

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, and others. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child on September 8 this year.