Rashmika Mandanna Watches Pushpa 2 The Rule with Vijay Devarakonda and Family Amid Dating Rumours (Watch Video)

Even after being a superstar Rashmika manages to keep her personal life, especially her dating life under wraps. However, from past few years there are rumours that she is dating south popular actor, Vijay Devarakonda. However, both of them haven't publicly accepted their relationship. Recently Rashmika was spotted coming out of theater with Vijay and his family after Pushpa 2 screeing, video of her coming out of theater has gone viral on social media, because of which the speculations of them dating got heated up.

Meanwhile Pushpa 2 featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna got released on December 5 and is ruling the box office from day one. As per the report, the film has already crossed the Rs 200 Cr mark on its day 2.

Additionally, Vijay will also be joining Pushpa for its third installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Their dating rumours are from so long, but the couple has not confirmed it, and their fans are happy and excited to see Vijay as a villain and his role in the movie.