New teaser of 'Freedom at Midnight' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Ahead of the release of 'Freedom at Midnight', the makers unveiled the new teaser of the show.

The clip showcases a pivotal moment in history.

Freedom at Midnight is a political thriller that vividly captures the dramatic and defining events surrounding India's independence in 1947. It is created by Nikkhil Advani.

The story is penned by a talented team, including Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor. Based on the eponymous book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, the series delves deep into the tumultuous events surrounding India's struggle for independence.

The series features a stellar cast, including Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Arif Zakaria as Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Ira Dubey as Fatima Jinnah, Malishka Mendonsa as Sarojini Naidu, Rajesh Kumar as Liaquat Ali Khan, KC Shankar as V.P. Menon, Luke McGibney as Lord Louis Mountbatten, Cordelia Bugeja as Lady Edwina Mountbatten, Alistair Finlay as Archibald Wavell, Andrew Cullum as Clement Attlee, Richard Teverson as Cyril Radcliffe in pivotal roles.

The show will be out on Sony LIV on November 15.

