Newly married Shibani Dandekar denies pregnancy rumours

Actress and anchor Shibani Dandekar has denied rumours that she is expecting her first child with husband and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram story and slammed the speculations with a fun video. Shibani took to her Instagram story and shared a video of herself while showing off her washboard abs. She is seen sporting a bandeau top and black shorts. Along with her video, she revealed the real reason behind her bloated stomach.Shibani wrote, "I am woman! I am notttt pregnant! It was the tequila" followed by laughing emojis.

Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala on February 19. It was followed by a civil marriage that took place on February 21. Their wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan. The couple had been dating for almost three years. On the work front, Farhan is all set to direct Jee Le Zara featuring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif.



