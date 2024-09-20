Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make first public appearance after wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made their first public appearance following their recent wedding, charming fans as they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this week, was photographed holding hands, radiating joy and affection as they returned to Mumbai on late Thursday night.

Aditi, known for her sophisticated style, opted for a simple yet elegant pink Anarkali. The ensemble featured a scoop neckline, full-length churidar sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette, showcasing her minimalist aesthetic. The Anarkali, adorned with gold gota embroidery, was paired with matching churidar pants and a dupatta that boasted bright red borders and a floral bandhani print.

The actor completed her look with traditional jhumkis, rings, and Kolhapuri sandals, enhancing her natural beauty with a no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, Siddharth opted for a casual airport look. He wore a blue denim jacket paired with black jeans.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actor also wore a denim cap paired with white sneakers.

The couple's wedding earlier this week was a lavish affair, with Aditi stunning in a handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga complemented by a Benarasi dupatta from the Sabyasachi Heritage Textile collection. Siddharth matched her elegance in a Sabyasachi silk kurta and handwoven dhoti.

Their love story has been discreet, with reports suggesting that Aditi and Siddharth fell in love on the sets of their film "Maha Samundram" in 2021.

Earlier this year, Aditi shared a joyful post on social media confirming their engagement, writing, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." alongside a charming selfie showcasing their engagement rings.

