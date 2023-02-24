Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo, Kumar Varun host reception for friends and families

Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo and her husband Kumar Varun threw a bash for their friends and colleagues in Mumbai after tying the knot on Thursday morning. Kumar Varun is a comedian by profession.

Maanvi is best known for her role in the Amazon Prime series 'Four More Shots Please'. She had also played pivotal characters in TVF productions like 'Pitchers', 'Tripling'. For the reception, the actor chose a hot pink coloured lehenga. The modern bride sported a black wristwatch with ease. Kumar was dressed in a black suit.

Among the guests, Sayani Gupta attended the bash. For the unversed, Sayani acted with Maanvi in the series 'Four More Shots Please'. The girl gang of the series (Kirti Kulhari, Bani J) share a good rapport among themselves.

Maanvi took to Instagram on Thursday to post her wedding pictures with a caption, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You've loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together.Happy #2323 #KGotVi."

In January this year, Maanvi had shared news of her engagement. Sharing a picture of herself showing off her ring, she wrote, "So this happened #Engaged."

If reports are to be believed, Maanvi and Kumar Varun met through common friends and started dating about a year ago.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor