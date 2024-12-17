"Next Time You Speak About My Father.... Sonakshi Sinha Responds Strongly to Mukesh Khanna's Remarks on Her Upbringing

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has always been very vocal with her thoughts and opinions, and once again she chose to respond with wisdom and grace towards an unfortunate incident. After the actress was questioned about her upbringing and fingers were pointed at her father Shatrughan Sinha by senior actor Mukesh Khanna about her ‘lack of knowledge about Ramayana’, Sonakshi chose to give a befitting reply. The actress took to social media and wrote a strong note pointing out that it was a genuine error on a reality show she had appeared years ago.

In her note, she even referred to the mythological chapter giving her piece of mind to Mr Mukesh Khanna. Sonakshi wrote on Instagram, “Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji ... I recently read a statement you made saying that it’s my father’s fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly, let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious.”

“Yes, I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the sanjeevani booti was brought for, but clearly you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by lord Ram himself... if lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi... if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison... not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family,” the note further read.

It concluded by saying, “And lastly, the next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me... please remember it’s because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing. I wish you well, thanks and regards, Sonakshi Sinha!”Sonakshi’s response to Mukesh Khanna won over the internet, many pointed out how the actress gave a strong reply to the senior actor without being disrespectful