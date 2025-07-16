Nick Frost steps in as Hogwarts' gamekeeper Hagrid; first look out

Los Angeles [US], July 16 : HBO has revealed the first look of Rubeus Hagrid from the upcoming Harry Potter series. As announced by the studio on Tuesday, actor Nick Frost will step in as beloved half-giant, previously portrayed by the late Robbie Coltrane.

Taking to Instagram, HBO teased the rugged look of Frost, dressed as the Hogwarts gamekeeper who sported long hair and beard in oversized robes.

"Everyone ready? 'ere we go! Nick Frost has walked his first day in the big boots of Hagrid on the set of the new HBO Original Harry Potter series," the post's caption read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMIXnxoML3O/

The confirmation came months after reports surrounding the casting of the British actor-comedian made headlines. Frost is best known for his collaborations with Simon Pegg in films like 'Hot Fuzz' and 'Shaun of the Dead.'

Prior to the unveiling of the actor's character, HBO shared the first look of Dominic McLaughlin as the lead wizard aka Harry Potter.

The picture shows the 11-year-old in the character's signature robe, glasses, and hairstyle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMF7QktManF/

Meanwhile, the shooting for the show has begun at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, UK, states (as per) The Hollywood Reporter. HBO plans to adapt each of JK Rowling's best-selling novels in different seasons. Besides McLaughlin, the core kids' cast includes Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Hermione Granger and Ronald Weasley respectively.

For other key characters, Emmy winner John Lithglow will take on as Hogwarts' headmaster, Albus Dumbledore; Paapa Essiedu will be seen as Severus Snape, and Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall.

The cast also includes Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, and Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom among others, reports Variety. Led by showrunner and writer Francesca Gardiner, the Harry Potter series will debut in 2027 with plans of running for over a decade.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor