Nicola Coughlan tests COVID-19 positive, skips 'Bridgerton' premiere

The scandal-exposing Lady Whistledown of 'Bridgerton' is down with COVID-19.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington aka Lady Whistledown, has revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the season two premiere of 'Bridgerton'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premiere took place at The Tate Modern in London.

"My Bridgerton Premiere look -- a little different than expected," Coughlan began in her Instagram caption, along with a photo showing her dolled up in a robe.

"So I've been struck down with Miss Rona and I'm missing our first premiere -- heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous cast mates who I hope have the best night," she continued.

She ended her caption in a lighthearted way, shouting out her stylist, manicurist, and makeup artist for her "infectious virus but make it fashion" look.

The next season in the streamer's popular period drama from Shonda Rhimes is based on the second novel in author Julia Quinn's best-selling series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', which follows Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) quest to find a wife.

'Bridgerton' Season 2 is set to air on Netflix on March 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor