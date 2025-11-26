Nicole Kidman loves that one ‘break’ can change course of anyone's life

Mumbai, Nov 26 Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has talked about what she particularly loves about the movie business.

During a conversation with Ariana Grande for Interview magazine, Kidman said: "There are so many people that want to do it and are insanely talented, and just don’t get the lucky break.”

"But I think what’s fantastic about our industry is that, actually, there is that chance. We’re not in business or something, where you have to keep working your way up. Sometimes that lucky break can just fall from the heavens and your whole life changes.

She added: "Maybe you’ve been auditioning for 20 years, and then you get that role. It’s like you’re always on the precipice of everything changing. That’s what’s so wonderful about being an actor or a singer or an artist.”

“It could be just around the corner, that big break. And I’ve seen it happen for so many people, close friends of mine, later in life, too."

Kidman doesn't like imposing herself and her ideas on other people, femalefirst.co.uk.

However, Kidman had previously shared that she's happy to share her personal experiences with anyone who wants her advice.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I’m not big on telling people what to do, but I’m more than happy to share. Then, people can take tidbits, because we all know you tell somebody to do something, and they’re going to do what they want to do anyway. That’s true, right? So it’s more about sharing your own experiences, saying this is what I’ve learned, take from it what you will."

Kidman has also come to embrace and appreciate certain features that she used to dislike about herself.

Asked if she's come to appreciate aspects of her appearance that she used to dislike, Kidman said: "My fair skin. I used to hate it. It’s still not my favourite thing, but I appreciate it because it’s very good on film, so I use it that way.

"My height (is another thing I’ve learned to appreciate). I’m lucky to be tall and I have so much leeway with what I eat because there’s so many more places for it to go!"

