Nicole Kidman refuses stepping into director's shoes despite triumphs as producer

Washington [US], April 29 : Superstar Nicole Kidman, the producer behind several hit projects, including 'Big Little Lies' and 'Nine Perfect Strangers,' was recently honoured with the prestigious AFI Life Achievement Award. While basking in the limelight of this tribute, Kidman made it clear that despite her success in producing, she harbours no desire to venture into directing.

During her acceptance speech, Kidman expressed her gratitude to the many directors she has collaborated with over the years, reported Variety.

However, she candidly admitted, "I feel like I would be a terrible director because I always have so many ideas. A director has to make choices, and that's not my strong suit."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet, Kidman elaborated on her preference for producing, stating, "I'm very good at being passionate and supporting the voices... That's what I love doing; it excites me, and it really makes me happy. I love shining the light on other people or helping to do that."

Through her production company, Blossom Films, Kidman has championed numerous projects, showcasing her knack for identifying talent and compelling storytelling.

Projects like 'The Undoing,' 'Love And Death,' and 'Special Ops: Lioness' stand as a testament to her commitment to supporting diverse voices in the industry.

During the AFI tribute event, Kidman emphasized her dedication to promoting emerging talent, asserting, "There's so many more exciting young directors and voices that are completely original and need to be heard."

She pledged to continue supporting these voices, eager to provide a platform for their stories to be told.

The star-studded event, attended by luminaries such as Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, and Morgan Freeman, showcased Kidman's impact on the industry.

Despite receiving such prestigious recognition at just 56 years old, Kidman remained humble, expressing her love for the craft of acting and her willingness to embrace any accolades with gratitude.

Reflecting on her achievement in comparison to Meryl Streep's, Kidman remarked, "I'll take whatever you give me because in terms of the work, I just love doing the work."

