Nidhhi Agerwal, Tusshar Kapoor-starrer 'Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy' to go on floors on June 1

Mumbai, April 30 Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who is currently busy with the shoot of the Prabhas-starrer 'The Raja Saab', is set to start shooting for the upcoming streaming project 'Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy'.

The film, directed by Abhishek Jaiswal, is set to go on floors on June 1.

Talking about the film, Nidhhi said, "Well, I'll be juggling between two films, and I'm aware that the nature of my schedule will come with its own demands, but I'm committed and I'm actually looking forward to taking this up as a challenge."

"I'm gearing up to be more focused than ever and give it my best! All in all, I'm truly grateful to have the opportunity to play wonderful characters in two different languages, with a whole different set of brilliant people, simultaneously, I feel blessed," she added.

The film, which is backed by Prerna Arora, also marks the OTT debut of Tusshar Kapoor, and showcases him in a role that is full of intensity and intrigue, a departure from his previous work.

The film also stars Suchitra Krishnamoorthy and Shivin Narang. It is produced by Prerna Arora, UJS Studio, and Ess Kay Gee Entertainment.

--IANS

