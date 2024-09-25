Nidhi Dutta denies allegations by Bharat Shah in 'Border' film monetary dispute

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : The differences between JP Dutta, the filmmaker behind the 1997 movie Border, and film distributor and producer Bharat Shah have turned into a legal dispute and producer Nidhi Dutta has described the allegations against her father as "false and unfounded".

In a public notice issued in film trade journals by Little & Co. (Advocates & Solicitors), Shah has alleged that Dutta violated the settlement by failing to provide proper accounts or share the profits, despite repeated requests. Shah alleged that this led to him filing a lawsuit against Dutta in the Mumbai City Civil Court.

Nidhi Dutta, daughter of JP Dutta, on Wednesday released a statement on behalf of JP Films through her X account.

In the statement, Nidhi denied the accusations by Shah, describing the claims made in the public notice as "false, unfounded, and aimed at creating public sensationalism."

"The public notice issued in film trade journals by Little & Co. (Advocates & Solicitors) on behalf of their clients Bharat Shah and Bina Bharat Shah, making accusations against J.P. Dutta concerning the accounts of the film Border, is false, unfounded, baseless, and mischievous in intent, aimed at creating public sensationalism," Nidhi wrote.

@JPFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/GV5C1PE8cB— Nidhi Dutta (@RealNidhiDutta) September 25, 2024

She also alleged that it was Bharat Shah who had not followed the terms of their agreement.

"Contrary to what is stated in the notice, it is Bharat Shah who has deliberately failed to abide by the Deed of Settlement. The matter being sub-judice, J.P. Films considers it appropriate to let the sanctity of the settlement and course of justice prevail," Nidhi added.

