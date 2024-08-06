Nikhil Patel Returns to Mumbai from Delhi After Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur married Kenyan businessman Nikhil Patel in March 2023. She has an 8-year-old son, Jayden, from her first husband, TV actor Shaleen Bhanot. After their marriage, she moved to Kenya but returned to India with her son within 10 months due to Nikhil's extramarital affair, which deeply affected her and led to the failure of her second marriage. Recently, Nikhil traveled to Mumbai with his girlfriend before heading to Delhi, prompting Dalljiet to file an FIR against him. He now faces a return to Mumbai and visits to the police station.

According to Tele Talk, "Nikhil Patel has returned to Mumbai from Delhi. A popular actress spotted him on a plane, but he has yet to visit the police station. Dalljiet has filed an FIR under IPC sections 85 and 316(2). There is concern he might flee to Kenya again." Dalljiet was heartbroken to see her husband with another woman and shared her feelings in a lengthy social media post on Nikhil's birthday, wishing him well while questioning how to forget a wedding filled with joyful tears.

Dalljiet's first marriage to Shaleen Bhanot ended in divorce after allegations of domestic violence. Last year, she remarried Nikhil Patel, who has two daughters from his first wife.