Nikitin Dheer, Mahie Gill-starrer 'Raktanchal 2' trailer unveiled

Mumbai, Feb 1 The makers of 'Raktanchal 2' starring Nikitin Dheer and Mahie Gill have released the trailer of the upcoming series.

The MX Original Series 'Raktanchal 2' is inspired by true events of the early 90s when the entire dynamics of UP politics was about to change.

Commenting on his journey, Nikitin says, "Playing Waseem has always been difficult. This character is very complex and has multiple emotions running high at each turn which is what compelled me to take this role.

"From learning dialects of UP to dressing the part as a politician, I have given this character my best shot. I only hope that the audience appreciates my role as much as they did in the first season."

'Raktanchal 2' is a 9-episodic political-drama set in a backdrop of revenge, deceit and power games at the behest of its four main protagonists - Ashish Vidyarthi, Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin Dheer and Mahie Gill.

Mahie said: "Proud, and defiant, Saraswati Devi is an enigma who is taking this male dominated world by storm. After playing such a powerful character on screen, inspired by real-life instances from the early 90s, I realised what it takes to be a woman in Indian politics."

The trailer highlights how political equations are about to change as these power-hungry adversaries set their eyes on becoming the new CM. Ramanand Rai, a senior politician, has powerful competition from Waseem Khan who was one of the big tender mafias of Purvanchal and has now entered active politics, while Sarawasti Devi - a sole woman representative of the state also wants to stake claim to the coveted CM chair.

Kranti Prakash Jha said: "I am really excited for the second season of Raktanchal. After ending season 1 on a cliffhanger, Vijay's comeback is much awaited and this time round - rajneeti banayega Purvanchal ko Raktanchal. I can't wait to see the audience reaction to the trailer."

Talking about his experience in the series, Ashish Vidyarthi said: "We have created an exciting political drama for our audience that unfolds the murky world of politics, and I hope they shower us with the same love and support as they did during Raktanchal season 1."

Directed by Ritam Srivastav, it also stars Karan Patel and Soundarya Sharma in pivotal roles.

Starting February 11, all episodes of this high octane narrative will stream on MX Player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor