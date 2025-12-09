Nikkhil Advani says ‘Freedom at Midnight Season 2’ dives deeper into India’s most defining months

Mumbai, Dec 9 Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani has revealed that the upcoming season of “Freedom at Midnight” will delve even deeper into the turbulent months that shaped the subcontinent.

He promised a more intense and layered exploration of events that continue to define the nation’s identity. Speaking about the second season of the show, Nikkhil shared, “Season 2 of Freedom at Midnight takes us even deeper into India’s most defining months. These were times of turmoil, courage, and impossible decisions, moments that shaped the soul of a new nation.”

“Through this season, we’ve focused on bringing alive not just the political corridors where history was written, but the human stories that carried its weight. It’s a reminder of the sacrifice, leadership, and resilience that guided India through its most turbulent transition.”

On Tuesday, the makers announced the new season of the historical drama along with its release date on social media. Sharing a teaser, they wrote on Instagram, “The electrifying story of the aftermath of India’s Independence - Freedom At Midnight Season 2, streaming on 9th Jan only on Sony LIV. The History You May Not Know, The History You Should Know. #FreedomAtMidnightS2 #FAM2 #FAMOnSonyLIV.”

Based on the acclaimed book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, “Freedom at Midnight” is an epic political thriller/drama that vividly brings to life pivotal moments from the year of India’s independence. The series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, KC Shankar, RJ Malishka, Rajesh Kumar, Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum, Richard Teverson, Alistair Finlay, and Cordelia Bugeja in pivotal roles.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext, the show is helmed by Nikkhil Advani. The season 2 of Freedom at Midnight will stream from 9th January on Sony LIV.

