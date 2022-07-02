Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame tests positive for COVID-19

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli has tested COVID-19 positive. The news was revealed by the actress himself in a lengthy social media post. “Hello everyone, I have tested positive for covid-19 with heavy symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself where I am taking necessary precautions. Humble request to the one’s who have come in my contact to get themselves tested at the earliest! And urge people to wear mask and continue to follow the Covid protocol, wrote Nikki. On the professional front, as per ETimes, Nikki Tamboli will be seen in a Bollywood film alongside one of the versatile and popular actors. The report also stated that she has begun shooting for the film and is working extremely hard. In the past, Nikki Tamboli did the famous Tamil film Kanchana 3, which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year.