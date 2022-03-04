Nilu Kohli joins the cast of 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar'

Mumbai, March 4 Actress Nilu Kohli is happy to play an important role in upcoming television show, 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar' which stars Swati Rajput and Ankit Siwach in lead roles.

She says: "I'm excited to join the cast of the show. I enjoy acting in stories which are aired to bring new sunshine in our society. And educate viewers for a good reason. I'm going to play the role of Anju. It's a positive role, I play the mother of three daughters out of which the eldest one has a dark complexion and the story is about her struggle."

Nilu made her acting debut in 2002 with the popular TV show 'Bhabhi'. Later on, she featured in shows like 'Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha' and many more.

She also acted in Bollywood movies such as 'Patiala House' and 'Manmarziyaan'. After being so long in the industry, she reveals the reason behind taking up this show.

"I personally feel colour discrimation is really outdated but in the interiors it's still a taboo, though everyone wants a fair daughter-in-law but will openly not admit it. It's all about general double standards which we are living with. It's not an untouched subject but has a very fresh and sensitive approach and that's the reason I took it up. I feel with a child's struggle there's always a mother who keeps struggling but never fails to encourage her kids."

The show directed by Yusuf Sairunnissa Ansari highlights the major issue upon skin complexion and racism in the society will air on March 7 on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor