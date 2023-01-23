Nimrat Kaur pens down emotional note on her father's death anniversary

Actor Nimrat Kaur, on Monday, penned down an emotional note on her father's 29th death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Nimrat shared a picture and wrote, "Our irreparable loss 29 years ago today, was an inimitable gain for the heavens above. Remembering my late father, an indomitable man, who's sorely missed by all the lives he was connected to, whether by blood, by uniform, by friendship or even by a mere acquaintance. Living in our hearts and being our guiding life force forever..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnvpJEMoNC7/

Nimrat's father Major Bhupener Singh served the nation with pride and a brave heart until his last breath. Nimrat's father began his heavenly abode in 1994.

To celebrate her father's contribution to the nation, a bronze statue of Major Bhupendra Singh was inaugurated at the Heritage Hall at his parent regiment 64 Assault Engineer Regiment in Patiala, last year.

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"Our country needs to be aware of such men who gave their everything to the country. request you to publish a biography or a documentary about him," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Our respects to him."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a joined hands emoticon.

Talking about her work front, she will be next seen in 'Happy Teachers' Day' which is a social thriller directed by National Award-winning director, Mikhil Musale and presented by Dinesh Vijan. The film marks Nimrat's second venture in a lead role with Maddock Production.

( With inputs from ANI )

