Nimrat Kaur urges for cracker-free Diwali: ‘Agar aap apne furry friends se karte hai pyaar’

Mumbai, Oct 29 Actress Nimrat Kaur wished everyone a “Happy Dhanteras” on Tuesday and urged her fans to have a “cracker-free Diwali” for the sake of animals.

Nimrat took to Instagram, where she shared some pictures of herself posing with her two cats. The actress looked stunning navy blue Indian-wear as she posed with her four-legged friends.

Alongside the caption, she wrote: “Agar aap apne furry-friends se karte hain pyaar… Toh is Diwali pataakho se please karein inkaar. Aur isi baat par humaari taraf se aapko HAPPY DHANTERAS yaar.”

Nimrat added: “Not so fun fact : Dogs and cats can hear 3 and 4 times louder than us humans respectively. Fun fact : No humans were harmed during this photoshoot. #happydhanteras #saynotopatakas #crackerfreediwali #fourleggedfriends.”

On October 25, the actress unveiled her father, Major Bhupendra Singh's statue in Sri Ganganagar, on what would have been his 72nd birthday. The public ceremony welcomed community members and dignitaries, with an invitation extended by Nimrat for all to pay tribute to the heroic soldier.

She had talked about how he raised her “like a son,” instilling values of strength, resilience, and independence without making any distinctions based on gender.

Nimrat shared, “Creating a memorial in my father’s memory was a dream we all had as a family for a very long time and something I have personally been working on for the past year with help from civil authorities and the Army. This is where he was born, his ancestral village, so for us as a family, it means everything that our dream is finally coming true.”

“My father actually brought me up like a son. There was no discrimination in his mind; he truly believed I could do anything I set my mind to. Everything I have in terms of values, perseverance, diligence—those qualities are all thanks to him.”

She added that her father taught her to be fearless and to never doubt her abilities.

On the professional front, Nimrat Kaur, who began her career as a model, is known for her work in films such as ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Airlift’, and ‘Dasvi’.

She was last seen in the mystery thriller ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’, which also stars Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor