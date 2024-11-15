Nimrat Kaur visits Gurudwara in Mumbai on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : As the nation celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti, B-town celebs have also joined in the celebrations.

Among the many celebs, Nimrat Kaur, was also spotted visiting a Gurudwara in Mumbai to offer prayers and extend her wishes to fans on this special occasion.

Nimrat looked graceful in a traditional Punjabi outfit as she opted for a light green Kadhai-dar suit. She completed her look by covering her head with a dupatta.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were also spotted visiting a Gurudwara.

Gurpurab, also known as Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrates the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru.

The auspicious occasion is observed on the full moon date of Kartik month or Kartik Purnima every year. The day is also celebrated as Parkash Utsav.

Devoted to the Divine from his childhood, Guru Nanak Dev was a man of peace who spent his entire life emphasising equality and tolerance.

Guru Nanak composed many hymns, which were collected in the Adi Granth by Guru Arjan. He visited pilgrimage sites throughout India.

The main verses from the Guru Granth Sahib elaborate that the creator of the universe is one. His verses also propagate selfless service to humanity.

Prayers are being held in Gurdwaras on Gurpurab. The different aspects of the celebration go on till night.

