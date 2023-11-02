Nita Ambani serves food to 3000 underprivileged children during 'Anna Seva' on 60th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani rang in her 60th birthday on Wednesday.

Nita Ambani celebrated her birthday in Mumbai with 3000 underprivileged cildren.

She served food to the children during 'Anna Seva' and was also seen shaking hands with them.

The Mission Anna Seva, the world's largest free food distribution programme, provided over five crore meals to marginalised communities, daily-wage earners and frontline workers across the country.

Nita Ambani was also seen cutting her giant birthday cake with the children.

Nita Ambani has often articulated that children and women are close to her heart

The events of the day evoked the spirit of service reflecting Nita Ambani's dedication and commitment to passionately serve the community and the nation. Through the years under her leadership, Reliance Foundation has reached over 71 million lives.

A Reliance Foundation statement said, that on the occasion of Nita Amabani's 60th birthday, Anna Seva for 1.4 lakh people was carried out across India. On this day, across 15 states of India hot cooked meals were served to communities across the country and dry ration kits were distributed to people. Nita Ambani has demonstrated many roles of service across different spheres of her life.

