Nitish Bharadwaj of Mahabharat fame condoles Praveen Kumar Sobti's death

Mahabharat's Lord Krishna aka Nitish Bharadwaj expressed his condolences over his colleague Praveen Kumar Sobti's death. He said, "I used to speak to him often and it came through that he was a man filled with gratitude for life. After he acted in Mahabharat and a few Bollywood films, he became a recluse and decided to live peacefully at his residence in Delhi. He told me how he was quite content with life and since he served as a Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force, they took care of him. He was happy and thankful that he got to play Bheem."

Nitish added, "He was a man filled with a great sense of humour and never spoke bad about anyone. He was a pure and simple soul. I offer silent prayers for his soul. As I talk about him, I remember how it used to be a happy time, shooting with him. Also, he suited the character of Bheem perfectly. When you thought of Bheem, only Praveen Kumar's persona would come to the mind. No wonder he was known as the Gadadhari Bheem of Mahabharat."Nitish also shared how he interacted with him during his political career too. He said, "I would like to reiterate that he was a man filled with gratitude and that's one quality I really liked about him.

Praveen Kumar Sobti, popular for essaying the role of Bheem in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has died at the age of 75. Kumar’s daughter Nikunika told indianexpress.com, “He passed away yesterday around 9.30 pm. He suffered a heart attack. He died at home in Delhi.”Besides playing the role of Bheem, which made him a household name, Kumar also starred in many films including Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Shehenshah and Dharmendra’s Loha. Other films to his credit include Aaj Ka Arjun, Ajooba, and Ghayal, among others.Before he became an actor, Praveen was a hammer and discus throw athlete. A four-time Asian Games medallist, he also represented India in 1968 Mexico and 1972 Munich Olympics. He was also honoured with Arjuna award. He worked as the Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF) as well.