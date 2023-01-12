"No comments," Rakhi Sawant on pregnancy rumours after posting Nikah pics

Reality TV queen Rakhi Sawant has revealed that she has got married to beau Adil Khan Durrani last May.

On Wednesday Rakhi took to her Instagram to post that she had got married to Adil in 2022. She also shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate which shows that the wedding took place on May 29, last year.

"Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil," the 44-year-old captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnRpaovtn8m/?hl=en

Photos of the duo have been doing the rounds on the Internet.

The actress, however, has refused to comment on rumours over her pregnancy.

"No comments," she toldwhen asked if she was indeed expecting a child with Adil.

Celebrities took to her social media stream to flood the TV star with wishes.

Actress Mahima Chaudhry wrote, "Congratulations. Blessings."

Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu and TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also took to social media to extend their congratulations.

Meanwhile, Rakhi posted an Instagram reel video where she is seen garlanding Adil and reshared a video of her with Adil and what seems to be a Qazi officiating a ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnSCh9KKp1t/?hl=en

In the video, Rakhi was dressed in a light-pink sharara, whereas, Adil was donning casual wear, black tee and blue denim.

Rakhi used to regularly post lovey-dovey photos with Adil on her social media.

On Adil's birthday, she posted a picture with him and captioned it, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Thanks for always being there for me throughout. Can't be enough thankful to god for giving u to me. Words are not enough to express my feelings for you. Have an amazing year ahead. Though i m in bb right now but here's my wish to you. My papuddiii."

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj.

The two even appeared together in Salman Khan's reality show Big Boss 15. Rakhi parted ways with her boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi long back and the relationship reportedly ended on a sour note.

( With inputs from ANI )

