No dating apps for Kriti, who believes in 'old-school' love

Mumbai, March 12 Dating apps are a complete ‘No’ for actress Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Crew’.

The National Award-winning actress is set to appear on the streaming chat show ‘No Filter Neha’, where she made the revelation that she is quite “old-school” when it comes to the subject of love.

In the latest promo of ‘No Filter Neha’, Kriti can be seen giving audiences a peek into her personal life, as she made some revelations about her ideal partner.

The actress said, "I have told everybody around me that if you have anybody in mind please let me know. I can’t do dating apps, I am a bit old school that way. I believe in effort, gesture and romance."

She further mentioned, "I need someone who is honest, loyal, extremely loving, and tall. I am not describing 7-8 men, it's just one guy. I just need a robot I guess. Am I asking for too much, these are just the basics."

‘No Filter Neha’ season 6, is available to stream on JioTV and JioTV+ with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor