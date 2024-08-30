No Feud with Rupali Ganguly: Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Explains His Sudden Exit from 'Anupamaa’ (Watch Video)

Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey's show 'Anupamaa' has been making headlines recently due to numerous real-life and on-screen twists. Several actors, including Aashish Mehrotra, Aneri Vajani, Anagha Bhosale, Muskan, Sagar Parekh, Ashlesha Sawant, Tassnim Nerurkar, and now Sudhanshu Pandey, have left the show, often due to sidelined roles or conflicts with the producers. Sudhanshu, who played Vanraj, has unfollowed producer Rajanshai, leading to speculation about his sudden exit, which he later addressed on Instagram.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sudhanshu confirmed his departure from 'Anupamaa' and responded to rumors about a rift with co-star Rupali Ganguly. He dismissed the claims, stating, “All these things happen because people speak without thinking. Where do these rumors come from? There is no substance to it. Engaging in such discussions is a waste of time.”

While announcing his exit, Sudhanshu expressed gratitude for the love and criticism he received over the past four years. He said, “If you all had not disliked my character so much, I would have felt that I was not portraying it properly. It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that I am no longer part of 'Anupamaa.' I have been missing from the show since the Raksha Bandhan episode. I felt it was my responsibility to let my audience know. However, we must all move forward in our lives. I ask for your support in my future works.”

On Workfront Sudhanshu has also recently released a single with 'Behisaba' and announced the reunion of A Band Of Boys, who have released their song "Gori Again."