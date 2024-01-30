Nora Fatehi collaborates with international choreographer Jojo Gomez for single 'I'm Bossy'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : Nora Fatehi's single 'I'm Bossy,' which was first released in audio format on December 28, has now been accompanied by a music video choreographed by the renowned Jojo Gomez.

Nora took to Instagram to share a video with Jojo, writing, "Boom ha pride Go. Quick rehearsal before the take! #ImBossy@jojogomezxo Music video out now!"

Jojo Gomez also took to Instagram to share a video, where Jojo can be seen practising a dance with Nora. She wrote, "What it looks like behind the scenes before the take."

On Monday, Nora Fatehi debuted the video for her latest international single, 'Im Bossy'.

Gomez, who has collaborated with global sensations such as Beyonce and Britney Spears, added her trademark touch to this Afro-pop-infused dance hit.

'I'm Bossy' is a dancing hymn that also provides a musical feast with its Afro-pop sounds.

Meanwhile, Nora will be next seen in the movie 'Crakk,' which is scheduled to be released on 23 February 2024. In the film, she shares the screen space with Vidyut Jammwal.

The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the lead roles.

'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

