Nora Fatehi Joins Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 as Special Dance Competition Judge

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is thrilled to announce that internationally renowned dance sensation Nora Fatehi will join the festival as one of the esteemed jury members for the highly anticipated dance competition. Known globally for her exceptional dancing talents, Nora will be judging the dance competition, which has become one of the most prominent events at the festival. Nora will also be doing a special fan screening of her most recently released Madgaon Express. On the work front apart from Madgaon, Nora is also awaiting the release of her debut south acting project, Matka with Varun Tej and Be Happy with Abhishek Bachchan that is slated to release this September.

Nora Fatehi's presence is set to add an electrifying touch to the festival's 15th edition, which will take place from August 15th to 25th, 2024. Celebrating its landmark 15-year anniversary, the IFFM is the only Indian film festival outside of India that is hosted by the government of another country, making it a unique and significant celebration of Indian cinema and culture.

Expressing her excitement, Nora Fatehi shared, "I am incredibly honored to be part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 as a jury member for the dance competition. Dance is a universal language that brings people together, and I am thrilled to witness the incredible talent and passion of the participants. The IFFM is a prestigious platform that celebrates the richness of Indian cinema and culture, and I am looking forward to being a part of this grand celebration."

IFFM is renowned for being a multi-award-winning festival and stands as the largest celebration of Indian cinema outside of India. It continues to win the hearts of cinephiles across languages with its fair and unbiased selection of films and talents. The dance competition, judged by Nora Fatehi, promises to be a highlight of this year's festival, showcasing diverse dance forms and exceptional talent. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 is set to be an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema, culture, and dance.