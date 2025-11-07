Nora Fatehi to Make U.S. TV Debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon With Shenseea

Actress Nora Fatehi and Jamaican singer Shenseea, will make their U.S. television debut on November 19 as the duo will perform the new song What Do I Know (Just A Girl)”on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”Along with the song, the duo joined forces for an accompanying video directed by Arrad(Cardi B, Anitta, Missy Elliott) that dances between jetset playfulness and bombshell glamour a la Marilyn Monroe.

Written by GRAMMY-nominated hitmaker Justin Tranter, the song blends witty lyricism with an irresistible beat that perfectly highlights Nora’s strengths as a performer. The track also marks the first release from Anjula Acharia’s 5 Junction Records in conjunction with Warner Records.

Speaking about the song, Nora said: “I’m so excited to finally share ‘What Do I Know (Just A Girl)’ with the world! This song marks the start of my pop girl era, and diving into this new sound has been such an inspiring journey. Shenseea and I poured our hearts into every part of it — from recording the vocals to nailing the choreography for the music video. I couldn’t be prouder of what we created together!” Shenseea added:“This song and video were such a blast to make! You can really feel how much fun we had bringing this track to life. Working with Nora was such a treat, and I know our fans are going to love it!”