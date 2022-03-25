Nostalgic Friday: Richa Chadha visits her school in Delhi with her 'pyaar' Ali Fazal

While shooting for 'Fukrey 3' in her hometown Delhi, actor Richa Chadha took some time out of her work schedule to pay a visit to her school, and that too along with her boyfriend Ali Fazal.

On Friday, Richa took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from her visit to her alma mater. In one of the images, Ali can be seen taking a selfie with Richa against the backdrop of Richa's "old school."

"Visiting my bachpan ka pyaar with my forever pyaar! Took Ali to see my old school. #schoolnostalgia #schoollife," she captioned the post.

Richa's post has made netizens nostalgic.

"School days are the best days," a social media user commented.

"I miss my school days...btw, you guys look cute," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Richa is Sardar Patel Vidyalaya's alumna. The particular school is located at Lodhi Estate, New Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

