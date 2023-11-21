"Not a producer-producer": Kartik Aaryan reveals why he Gave up 'Shehzada' fees

Actor Kartik Aaryan clarified his role as a producer on the film "Shehzada," a remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo." Despite being credited as a producer, Kartik disclosed that he was not a traditional producer but stepped in during a financial crisis to ensure the film's completion.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kartik shared, “I was not a producer-producer as such. I was given that credit on the basis that the film was going into a money crisis, and I gave up on my fees. I also gave some money so that the structure could be made and the film doesn’t get stuck.” He added that he was ‘just acting as a producer’, and said, “The producers were gracious enough that they credited me (as a producer) for that reason.”

Looking ahead, Kartik Aaryan clarified that he has no plans to venture into film production and remains focused on his acting career. Currently engaged in Kabir Khan’s "Chandu Champion," a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first paralympic gold medalist, Kartik is dedicated to honing his craft as an actor.

Additionally, he has Anurag Basu’s "Aashiqui 3" in the pipeline, although the female lead is yet to be finalized. Kartik shared, "There’s no one right now. For now, main apne aapse hi aashiqui kar raha hun (I am romancing myself). Basu sir will soon find one. He is very clear with what he wants. He will go with whoever he thinks fits the part."

Following the success of the horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," Kartik Aaryan updated fans on the anticipated third installment. He revealed, "The script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is locked. I recently had its narration. A lot of things are being revamped and a new story is going to be there. This time the horror element is increased. I can’t talk more about it, but we will soon start shooting for it. It will go on floors in the next four months. I am excited to be playing Rooh Baba again and do what he does."

Kartik Aaryan's recent successes include hit films like "Luka Chuppi," "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety," "Pati Patni Aur Woh," and "Pyar Ka Punchnama 2." With a busy schedule ahead, the actor continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances.