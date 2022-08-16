Noted film critic Kaushik LM passes away due to cardiac arrest

Film critic Kaushik LM passed away on Monday after suffering a heart attack. Kaushik LM was a renowned Entertainment tracker, Influencer, Youtube Video Jockey, and film reviewer. Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet and Venkat Prabhu are some of the celebrities who expressed their shock at the untimely passing away of Kaushik.

His final rites will take place today, August 16, in Chennai.Soon after the news about LM Kaushik's demise broke, celebrities and netizens were in utter shock. Many pointed out that he was too young to die. Dhanush took to Twitter and wrote, "This is heart breaking !! Rest in peace @LMKMovieManiac brother. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends (sic)."