Noted film financier Rajubhai Shah passes away during family vacation

Film financier Rajubhai Shah passed away on Saturday night in Gulmarg. He, along with his wife, Rita had gone to Kashmir on a short vacation, with Mr Jayantilal Vershi Gada, Gordhan Prabhudas Tanwani and Pravinbhai Nanjibhai Shah and their spouses.

Raju Shah suffered a massive heart attack at 11:30 pm and succumbed. Tepal (Rajubhai) Ambalal Shah was 63 and owned the TA Shah Group of Companies. He also owned Sona Cinema, which he later sold to Kanakias.